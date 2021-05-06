Camila Cabello's Live-Action Cinderella to Skip Theaters and Debut on Amazon Prime

✖

Sony Pictures Entertainment is making yet another streaming move as theaters continue to recover from the pandemic. After moving animated films like The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Vivo over to Netflix, Sony is now sending its live-action adaptation of Cinderella to Amazon Prime. News broke on Thursday afternoon that Sony had made the decision to sell the distribution rights to Amazon in most territories, forgoing a traditional theatrical release for Cinderella.

The new take on Cinderella, which stars "Havana" singer Camila Cabello in the titular role, was set to arrive in theaters this summer. With the move to Amazon, the film is now without a firm release date, but it will arrive at some point in 2021.

Pose Emmy-winner Billy Porter will be co-starring in Cinderella alongside Cabello, taking on the role of the Fairy Godmother. The rest of the cast includes Tony-winning Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as the Queen, Maddie Baillio as Anastasia, Charlotte Spencer as Drizella, and Pierce Brosnan as the King. John Mulaney, James Corden, and Romesh Ranganathan are all set to play mice, aiding Cinderella in her journey.

Kay Cannon is writing and directing this new take on Cinderella. Cannon made her mark on the big screen in 2018, directing the sleeper hit comedy Blockers. She also wrote the Pitch Perfect films and produced shows like 30 Rock and New Girl. James Corden helped put together the story for Cinderella and produce the film under his Fulwell 73 banner, along with Leo Pearlman. Jonathan Kadin are also producing.

While Sony has been sending quite a few of its films to streaming services as of late, Amazon has been in the business of acquiring bigger titles. Paramount films like Coming 2 America and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse were released exclusively on Prime Video, and a deal was recently reached for the streaming service to debut Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt.

What do you think of the decision to move Cinderella to Amazon? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives this year? Let us know in the comments!