Sony Removes Phil Lord and Chris Miller's Connected From Release Date One Month Before Release Date

✖

Sony removed Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Connected from its release date just one month before the film was scheduled to hit theaters. Yes, the animated feature was supposed to be in theaters on October 23rd of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that situation untenable. It’s unclear what Sony will do with it now, either taking it to streaming or pushing the theatrical release down the line as the movie is still being tabbed for a 2020 release. Still, it marks yet another project this year to be swept up in the ever-changing tide of the world adjusting to the pandemic. It has to sting a little bit for Gravity Falls’ Mike Rianda, who had a charming little effort all ready to go but will have to wait until a solution gets found in a few months.

Connected is directed by Mike Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe. The movie is executive produced by Will Allegra and Louis Koo. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht are aboard to produce the film. Connected stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Alivia Colman.

Check out the description for the film down below:

"Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.”

“Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

Are you hoping that Connected comes out on VOD? Let us know down in the comments!