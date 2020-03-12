LEGO Movie Director Points Out Scary Pattern of Real Life Events Based on His Movies

With the threat of the coronavirus looming all over the world, headlines are filled with intense bits of news. The list of canceled events continues to grow, movie premieres are getting delayed, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, there have also been countless jokes and memes taking over the Internet with folks like Stephen King poking fun at the panic by using one of his classic characters, and Octavia Spencer suggesting replacing handshakes with the Wakanda salute. The latest hilarious/terrifying post comes from Christopher Miller, who is best known for co-directing LEGO Movie and producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Miller took to Twitter yesterday to point out the scary similarities between reality and some of his films.

“In 2014 @philiplord & I made a movie about a corrupt businessman president with funny hair who tried to build walls. In 2015 we produced a show about the aftermath of a global virus pandemic. This year we produced a movie about a family surviving a robot apocalypse. Just a warning,” Miller wrote. The producer is, of course, referring to LEGO Movie, The Last Man on Earth, and the upcoming animated feature Connected. Hopefully, there aren’t killer robots on the horizon, but be on the lookout, folks! You can check out Miller’s tweet below:

In 2014 @philiplord & I made a movie about a corrupt businessman president with funny hair who tried to build walls

In 2015 we produced a show about the aftermath of a global virus pandemic

This year we produced a movie about a family surviving a robot apocalypse

Just a warning. pic.twitter.com/DbO9yxRQGv — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 12, 2020

You can find the official description for Connected below.

“Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Lego Movie), about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

Connected is planning to theaters on September 18th.