Sony Developing Killer Gnomes Horror Movie From MCU Writers

Sony is developing the horror feature Gnomes from Ant-Man and the Wasp screenwriters Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. The project, which is still in the early development stage, is based on the horror short from Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman. According to Deadline, Sony acquired the rights to the film earlier this month.

There are few details available about Gnomes. The short film it is based on tells the story of a girl who stumbles into the territory of a tribe of killer gnomes while she's out on a daily run and thus finds herself in grave danger after being lured in by mysterious glowing mushrooms. The Dutch short was written by Heggelman, Raaphorst, and Jasper ten Hoor. The film first premiere at Fantastic Fest 2020.

As for the Sony feature, it will be 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine will produce. Emily Feher will oversee for the company. Raaphorst will also serve as a producer. In addition to writing Ant-Man and the Wasp, Barrer and Ferrari are also known for writing No Exit, which debuted on Hulu last year, as well as Lionsgate's Die in a Gunfight.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.

Gnomes is still in the very early development stage and does not yet have an expected release date.