Sony Exec Calls Spider-Man TV Spinoffs a "Huge Focus"

Last year, Sony TV and Amazon Prime Video announced that they would be partnering up on a bunch of Spider-Man spin-off series that won't be set in their film universe that includes projects like Venom and Morbius. One of the first projects in development from both Sony TV and Amazon just so happens to be Silk: Spider Society and that's being written and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, who will also serve as showrunner. There haven't been any new announcements regarding Silk: Spider Society or any other series that are in the works, but a Sony TV executive has some news. In a new interview with Deadline, Katherine Pope revealed that their Spider-Man spinoffs are a "huge focus".

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," Pope revealed. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

When the series was announced, Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, "

Silk is Cindy Moon, a character who debuted in Amazing Spider-Man comics in the mid 2010s, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos.

In the retcon origin story, Cindy was a Korean-American girl who was present on the class trip where Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider; after Peter was bitten, Cindy was also bitten and gained her own version of spider-themed abilities. However, when Cindy was unable to control her powers she was taken away by a would-be mentor (Ezekiel)and spent years training, before being locked away in a facility with other Spider-powered warriors, in effort to hide form the Multiversal stalker of all Spider-warriors, Morlun. When Peter Parker/Spider-Man finally defeated Morlun, Cindy was freed back into the world and became the hero Silk.

Amazon Prime describes the series as follows: "Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

