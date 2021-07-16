Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals What Harry Potter House Lebron James Would Be In

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and it is packed full of fun (and retro) pop-culture references. One scene of Space Jam 2 pays homage to another big Warner Bros. franchise: Harry Potter. As Harry Potter fans know all too well, one of the biggest staples of the franchise is Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's famous Sorting Hat. The magical hat looks inside a young wizard and determines which of the four Hogwarts houses they belong in: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin. Well, in Space Jam: A New Legacy, we learn which house of Harry Potter "King" LeBron James belongs to...

As it turns out, LeBron James is a Hufflepuff, according to the Sorting Hat in Space Jam: A New Legacy!

The story of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) get digitized into a computer world by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle) and ends up teaming up with Bugs Bunny. While the animated Lebron and Bugs make a journey across the Warner Bros. digital universe, they pass all kinds of Warner Bros. brands, including the Harry Potter World theme park. While passing by Harry Potter World, Lebron takes on the appearance of a Harry Potter character, dressed in wizard robes with a Hufflepuff scarf around his shoulders! LeBron's reaction to the transformation? "Hufflepuff? I knew it!"

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bugs Bunny is merciless in his response to LeBron marking out over Harry Potter: "Nerd alert."

Obviously, the gag here is that LeBron James - one of the fiercest competitors on the planet - is a Hufflepuff. Hufflepuff is often looked at as the most mild of the four houses, filled with witches and wizards that value "hard work, dedication, patience, loyalty, and fair play rather than a particular aptitude in its members." The house's sign is the badger of all things, and Hufflepuff house members were "known to be hard-working, friendly, loyal, honest and rather impartial." The bottom line is that Hufflepuff is the most non-competitive and non-confrontational sector of the Wizarding World in Harry Potter - the exact opposite of everything "King James" is known for.

LeBron and the makers of Space Jam: A New Legacy get double the points for at once making a funny ironic joke about Lebron's personality, and showing off the superstar athlete's geeky prowess with a deep-cut Harry Potter reference. Warner Bros. brand synergy at its finest.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is now streaming on HBO Max.