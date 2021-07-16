Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Zendaya Shares Adorable Throwback in Honor of Lola Bunny Casting Reveal

✖

The long-awaited trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped this morning and featured an exciting amount of surprises, including a whole bunch of iconic characters from various Warner Bros. properties. However, the biggest surprise of the day was the announcement that Zendaya, who is known for an array of roles including playing MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is the new voice of Lola Bunny. The beloved character made her first appearance in the 1996 Space Jam and was originally voiced by Kath Soucie. In honor of the announcement, Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the news.

First, Zendaya posted an image of Lola from Space Jam: A New Legacy before sharing an adorable childhood throwback. "Cinematic parallels," she captioned the photo of her younger self rocking basketball gear. You can check out screenshots of Zendaya's stories below:

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)

You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Don Cheadle recently told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.