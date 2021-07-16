Space Jam: A New Legacy Debut Trailer Released

Nearly 25 years after Space Jam premiered in theaters, fans of the beloved basketball film are finally seeing a sequel. LeBron James is producing and starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max this summer. The NBA star at the center of the film is different, and so is the film's story, but the Looney Tunes are certainly going to be back in action for this new Space Jam adventure.

Warner Bros. announced during the week that the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy would be released on Saturday morning. Well, Saturday has now arrived, and we've got the first look at footage from the upcoming Space Jam sequel. You can watch the full trailer above!

In this new Space Jam, LeBron James takes over as the star of the film, a role that was filled by Michael Jordan the first time around. Another big change in this sequel is the villain. Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle takes on the role of the antagonist, playing a character called Al G Rhythm.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

In addition James and Cheadle, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a script from Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.

Are you excited for the arrival of Space Jam: A New Legacy this summer? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16th.