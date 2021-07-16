Space Jam: A New Legacy Casts Zendaya as Lola Bunny

✖

After Space Jam: A New Legacy courted controversy with Lola Bunny's new look, we now know who's providing the character's voice in the film. Entertainment Weekly reports that Zendaya is voicing Lola Bunny in the second Space Jam movie. She takes over for Kath Soucie, who played Lola in the character's debut in 1996's original Space Jam. That film depicted Lola as a love interest for Bugs Bunny and the most talented basketball player among the Looney Tunes crowd. She brings plenty of confidence to the court, as you can tell based on her imitation of Dwayne Wade seen in the new trailer.

Marvel fans know Zendaya from playing M.J. in the Spider-Man: Homecoming movies. She got her start as a Disney Channel star in shows including Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She's gone to have a music career, star in the film The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, and become the youngest person ever to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her leading role in HBO's Euphoria.

(Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Zendaya is now part of a cast that includes live-action stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe. The voice cast includes Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Malcolm D. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, according to the official synopsis, "NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Are you excited about Space Jam: A New Legacy? Let us know in the comments. Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and stream on HBO Max on July 16th