Space Jam Fans Roast LeBron James For Recruiting Superman & Gandalf When Michael Jordan Only Needed Bill Murray & Newman
The first official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released earlier today, and fans of the original movie have a lot of opinions on LeBron James' version. Many folks seem excited about the long-awaited sequel, but others are pointing out that James can't compete with the original film's star, Michael Jordan. The new movie will see a whole bunch of iconic characters from Warner Bros. properties, and a moment in the trailer sees James making a list of his dream team, which includes Superman, Gandalf, King Kong, and Iron Giant. In classic Twitter fashion, many people have taken to the social media site to roast James for needing such heavy hitters when Jordan only needed the Looney Tunes, Bill Murray, and Wayne Knight AKA Newman from Seinfeld.
Before checking out some of the hilarious tweets from OG Space Jam fans, you can view the cast list for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:
In addition James, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
You can view some of the tweet reactions to the trailer below...
Where's the Lie?
LeBron can't even do Space Jam without assembling a super team. Michael Jordan won that shit with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/bYld2B4aQi— Mike (@ThatsJustPr1me) April 3, 2021
Bill Murray is the True GOAT
Lebron: I need superman and gandalf to beat the monstars in space jam
Bill Murray: pic.twitter.com/Cgh1FBO48m— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 3, 2021
To Be Fair, Superman Vs. Don Cheadle Sounds Awesome
Jordan beat the monstars with Bill Murray running point but LeBron needs Superman to beat Don Cheadle?!— Moderna Mayne (@ElEpicoRu) April 3, 2021
The People Love Bill
Bill Murray > LeBron's team list#SpaceJam pic.twitter.com/nCcuMS74v6— Mindd Kidzag (@MinddKidzag) April 3, 2021
Don't Forget Newman
The GOAT debate is over after that new Space Jam trailer.
LeBron out here trying to recruit Superman and Gandalf and MJ went out and beat wholesale Monstar ass with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/5PXgJIhzzd— Danny V (@dmv8286) April 3, 2021
Say It Louder
Jordan beat the Monstars with Bill Murray https://t.co/UVzeUumLOr— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 3, 2021
Bill Murray = Elite
As you can see here according to the trailer of Space Jam 2, Lebron tries to recruit his own “Elite” team to defeat the bad guys to save his son. Michael Jordan on the other hand only needed Bill Murray to save the Looney Tunes. 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/bWavYSmzAO— ➰ (@nik0music) April 3, 2021
Fair Point
everybody talking about michael jordan beat the monstars with just bill murray like that wasn't bill murray in his prime— ye 🌍 (@yedoye_) April 3, 2021
Give the People What They Want
Hoping Michael Jordan Wayne Knight and Bill Murray show up at the end of Space Jam like pic.twitter.com/Ga3NzaDVtT— Looks like silence (@LooksLykSilence) April 3, 2021
In Conclusion
bill murray should’ve won an oscar for space jam pic.twitter.com/V2APGcsOR4— rob harvilla (@harvilla) March 27, 2021