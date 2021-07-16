Space Jam Fans Roast LeBron James For Recruiting Superman & Gandalf When Michael Jordan Only Needed Bill Murray & Newman

The first official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released earlier today, and fans of the original movie have a lot of opinions on LeBron James' version. Many folks seem excited about the long-awaited sequel, but others are pointing out that James can't compete with the original film's star, Michael Jordan. The new movie will see a whole bunch of iconic characters from Warner Bros. properties, and a moment in the trailer sees James making a list of his dream team, which includes Superman, Gandalf, King Kong, and Iron Giant. In classic Twitter fashion, many people have taken to the social media site to roast James for needing such heavy hitters when Jordan only needed the Looney Tunes, Bill Murray, and Wayne Knight AKA Newman from Seinfeld.

Before checking out some of the hilarious tweets from OG Space Jam fans, you can view the cast list for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

In addition James, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

You can view some of the tweet reactions to the trailer below...