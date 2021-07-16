Space Jam: A New Legacy: Fans React to First Trailer

It's been 25 years since Space Jam hit theaters and fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the beloved basketball film ever since. On Saturday, those fans finally got the first trailer for that much-desired sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy with the footage offering up the best look yet at NBA star LeBron James teaming up with the Looney Tunes. And fans are loving it, taking to social media to break down all of the action and get excited about the various hilarious cameos and moments as they get pumped for the film's release this July on both HBO Max and in theaters.

There were a lot of things in the trailer that fans were excited about, but some pretty common sentiments involve the film looking like a lot of fun as well as some excitement about Lola Bunny doing her best Dwayne Wade moment. Others appreciated how the upcoming film feels familiar, but is also totally different in terms of its look. Some thought it didn't look like an especially great film, but were still excited because of how fun it looks, something everyone needs a bit of right now. You can read on for a sampling of those fan reactions.

Space Jam: A New Legacy stars James along with Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a script from Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16th.