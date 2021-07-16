Space Jam: A New Legacy: Fans React to First Trailer
It's been 25 years since Space Jam hit theaters and fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the beloved basketball film ever since. On Saturday, those fans finally got the first trailer for that much-desired sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy with the footage offering up the best look yet at NBA star LeBron James teaming up with the Looney Tunes. And fans are loving it, taking to social media to break down all of the action and get excited about the various hilarious cameos and moments as they get pumped for the film's release this July on both HBO Max and in theaters.
There were a lot of things in the trailer that fans were excited about, but some pretty common sentiments involve the film looking like a lot of fun as well as some excitement about Lola Bunny doing her best Dwayne Wade moment. Others appreciated how the upcoming film feels familiar, but is also totally different in terms of its look. Some thought it didn't look like an especially great film, but were still excited because of how fun it looks, something everyone needs a bit of right now. You can read on for a sampling of those fan reactions.
Space Jam: A New Legacy stars James along with Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a script from Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.
Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16th.
Holy cow indeed!
#SpaceJam2 HOLY COW!pic.twitter.com/keO8ndc4u8— AstroRaz 🤓✨🌠 (@Razcolnicat) April 3, 2021
Love those cameos.
That #SpaceJam2 trailer was AMAZING!— Myles🐺 (@Myles523) April 3, 2021
Definitely getting Ready Player One & Avengers Endgame vines.
Love the little cameos like the Animaniacs tower, Danny Devito Penguin, & the Hanna Barbera characters.
Can't wait to see, also love Lola Bunny doing the Dwayne Wade meme. pic.twitter.com/J4sDCXlqJ3
The best.
I cackled so loud at this part of the #SpaceJam2 trailer that I woke my dog up. pic.twitter.com/kjkZzTTqk0— cole kuiper (@cmkuiper) April 3, 2021
So much fun.
Wow 😳 #SpaceJam2 looks so much fun and hope this is as funny and epic as the first. Can’t wait for this!!!! https://t.co/C3lvlH10qn— AnthonyF (@AntonioFerdi88) April 3, 2021
Can't wait!
OH MY GOOOOOOD, trailer is out!!!— G. Sueda K. (@glsm_sd) April 3, 2021
July 16, please.. can’t wait!#SpaceJam2 https://t.co/iYlCAEVljq
Fire!
You can’t tell me #SpaceJam2 don’t look 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VcSlu13uy1— Her Casa mi a go (@blackvelvet005) April 3, 2021
Same.
It's this part for me🤗 #SpaceJam2 pic.twitter.com/WsEMC7B9eT— Naa Adzoa 🇬🇭 (@Naa_Adzoa) April 3, 2021
Different and awesome.
Space Jam 2 trailer is awesome!! Appreciate how it looks very different from Space Jam. @KingJames #KingJames #SpaceJam2 pic.twitter.com/o92lZxd6yM— Baudisch (@Lord_Baudisch) April 3, 2021
Something we need.
Ok, so. EVEN if #SpaceJam2 is bad it looks like it'll be stupid and fun and after the past year I think this is something I need.— Sir_Twill (@SirTwill) April 3, 2021
But not everyone is loving it...
That #SpaceJam trailer made me lose all faith in this remake. They tried to update it to the times,but fell flat on its face. Dead on arrival. Not ONE redeemable quality 😔 LEAVE THE CLASSICS ALONE!! What next? Y’all going to ruin Cool Runnings for me?! #SpaceJamMovie #SpaceJam2— Gareth Alexander (@DizzyForMayor) April 3, 2021