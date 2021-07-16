Space Jam Fans Celebrate LeBron James and Bugs Bunny Meme

Space Jam: A New Legacy fans have already managed to make a meme out of LeBron James and Bugs Bunny’s first appearance. A new showcase of everything coming to HBO Max dropped this morning and the Internet rejoiced. But, a lot of them weren’t expecting to see the Lakers forward alongside the Looney Tunes star. It wasn’t long before their tandem terrified looks ended up all over NBA Twitter before spilling over to the rest of the platform. Now, people are using that stare of abject horror to react to everything from bad food takes to plain old abysmal opinions in general. Saturdays during lockdown have been notorious for some weird content, and this weekend has been no different. However, the footage from Space Jam also had fans wondering what was waiting for them later this summer when James and the Tune Squad hit the hardwood for A New Legacy.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP told the Road Tripping podcast that this wasn’t a straight-up sequel. That goes so deep that the adversaries might not exactly be the Monsters if you believe the Lakers All-Star.

When the Monstar that stole James Harden's talent immediately demands a trade and starts eating out of a takeout container mid-game pic.twitter.com/T8CcTTF0q1 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 16, 2021

"You can call them that. They have a different name. I won't give the name," James explained. "But it's more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. 'This is what you're gonna do, this is how you're gonna do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them."

