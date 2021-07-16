Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals First Look at Bugs Bunny at CCXP

✖

Warner Bros. fans got a slew of new details surrounding their upcoming slate of projects on Sunday, during an impressive six-hour-long presentation at Brazil's CCXP Worlds virtual convention. The panels provided a lot of updates and first looks at WB's next year of films, which are set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max as part of an unprecedented one-year deal. Among the highly-anticipated films on the slate is Space Jam: A New Legacy, an epic new sequel that will see basketball icon LeBron James partnering up with the Looney Tunes. While we have yet to get a proper trailer for the film, CCXP did unveil a brief video featuring Looney Tunes member Bugs Bunny, which showed him talking to fans in Portuguese while driving around the Warner Bros. lot. This video, in a roundabout way, might have showed fans the first look at how Bugs will appear in A New Legacy.

SPACE JAM: UM NOVO LEGADO CHEGA EM 2021! Até o Pernalonga está ansioso para o lançamento! Assista com a gente no #OmeleteStage esse MEGA painel em https://t.co/Fdh5GdGcPP pic.twitter.com/CX68qcX65s — omelete (@omelete) December 6, 2020

"First of all, this is my first major feature film project, so that in and of itself is super cool," Jeff Bergman, who will voice Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, and Yosemite Sam in A New Legacy, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "The fact that it's Space Jam 2, and it's LeBron James. I have to tell you, I think that movie is going to be sensational. It's going to knock people's socks off. It's really cool. I can't, obviously, say anything about it at this point until they release information, but I can only say this much -- people are really going to like it. There's a lot of stuff in there that is going to be really cool."

"I'm so honored to be a part of it because it's something that is really special to me because I met Mel Blanc when I was just a junior in college when he was doing one of his lectures," Bergman continued. "That really started the whole trajectory of my career as a performer. Meeting him, that really changed everything. So I take that with me all the time."

A New Legacy will also feature the voice talents of Eric Bauza, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Fred Tatasciore. On the live-action side, the film also includes Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Ceyair J. Wright.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.