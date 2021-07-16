Crocs Announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

✖

LeBron James isn't the only one releasing new Space Jam shoes. In honor of the recently released Space Jam: A New Legacy, Crocs has announced a brand new collection of shoes for both adults and kids based on the new movie. This week, Crocs announced the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection, which will hit stores and online retailers on Thursday, July 28th.

The collection features two different pairs of Limited Edition Space Jam: A New Legacy All-Terrain Crocs. One of the pairs is black with the classic Tune Squad bullseye logo, while the other takes more to the digital world, inspired by the Warner Bros. Serververse from the film. The collection also features a pack of charms for the Crocs, which include Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, and the Tune Squad name.

(Photo: Crocs)

These new Crocs retail at $85 and will only be available at certain retailers. Once they go live on Thursday, they can be found at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Champs, and Footaction.

(Photo: Crocs)

The new Crocs collection is inspired closely by Space Jam: A New Legacy, which aimed to bring the Looney Tunes back to the forefront for a younger generation of fans, just as the first film did back in the '90s.

"That was part of our goal," director Malcolm D. Lee told ComicBook.com. "I grew up with the Looney Tunes, that was part of my Saturday morning cartoon ritual. I love Bugs Bunny. They brought me a lot of joy, Daffy and Sylvester and Tweety and Tazmanian Devil. So reintroducing them to this generation was a great joy for me because they brought me so much joy and I was trying to tap into that and bring it to this generation."

What do you think of the new Space Jam Crocs collection? Will you be trying to pick some up later this week? Let us know in the comments!

Space Jam: A New Legacy is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max for a limited time.