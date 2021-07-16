Space Jam: A New Legacy Reveals Full List of Soundtrack Artists

One of the most memorable things about the original Space Jam is undoubtedly its soundtrack. The title song by Quad City DJ's is still a hit with most '90s kids, and the rest of the album consists of music from greats like Coolio, Seal, Busta Rhymes, D'Angelo, Monica, Salt-N-Pepa, Biz Markie, and so many others. Now, 25 years later, a new Space Jam is arriving in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy, and it's hoping to recapture the same soundtrack magic as its predecessor.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James in the lead role, has released two singles from its soundtrack so far: "We Win" by Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin and "Just For Me" by SAINt JHN featuring SZA. On Wednesday afternoon, Warner Bros. released the full lineup of artists who will appear on the album, and the roster is absolutely stacked with talent.

While the specific songs haven't been announced yet, a new teaser announced all of the artists for the various songs on the album. In the teaser, which you can watch at the top of the page, many of the artists appeared as they passed a basketball from screen to screen, revealing new additions.

Here's the full lineup of artists that will appear on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack:

24kGoldn (feat. Lil Wayne)

Anthony Ramos

Big Freedia

BROCKHAMPTON

Chance the Rapper (feat. John Legend & Symba)

Cordae & Duckwrth

Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave

John Legend

Jonas Brothers

Joyner Lucas

Leon Bridges

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin

Lil Tecca & Amine

Lil Uzi Vert

SAINt JHN (feat. SZA)

Sweetie (feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll)

Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne John Legend, and the Jonas Brothers are probably the names that will stand out to a lot of people at first glance, but there is so much more here worth being excited about. Most importantly, Salt-N-Pepa is going to be on the soundtrack, becoming the only artists to appear on both Space Jam albums. Not to mention the inclusion of insane talents like Leon Bridges and BROCKHAMPTON.

If you're not familiar, Dame D.O.L.L.A. is actually NBA superstar Damian Lillard, who is appearing in Space Jam: A New Legacy as one of the villainous Good Squad players.

The soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in full on July 9th.