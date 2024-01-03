Todd McFarlane Has Outside Investors Waiting to Make Spawn Movie if Hollywood Doesn't Make It Happen This Year (Exclusive)

After years of starts, stops, and delays, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane is committed to moving forward on a new Spawn movie this year, even if it means having to find independent production companies to finance the project. The coronavirus pandemic and last year's writers' and actors' strikes understandably caused significant hiccups for the reboot, which has been in the works for years, though with those obstacles seemingly under control, it would seem like Jason Blum, who is currently attached to produce with his Blumhouse Productions, is running out of reasons why the reboot can't gain substantial momentum. McFarlane did note, however, that he hopes to continue to collaborate with Blum so he can have the continued support of the traditional Hollywood system.

"2024 is gonna be my make or break anyways, right? Either I'm gonna give Hollywood the best chance to do it and, if not, I've got plenty of outside investors waiting," McFarlane revealed to ComicBook.com. "So I'm trying to see if we can make the right deal within the norm of the Hollywood structure. If not, there have been plenty of examples, actually, a couple big ones last year, where people went outside the normal channels and succeeded. And people have done this before with independent movies: you make your movie and you just find a distributor. That one, I could do in a heartbeat."

He continued, "Fingers crossed, I'm gonna give as much of an effort to those that live within the confines of it. Obviously, Jason Blum is one of the better ones at getting things done. They tell me I get to read the script this month, so the email's going out this week to remind them that they promised me that. Something's gotta happen, something's gonna happen, I just know myself. Something's gonna happen because if I can't figure it out inside, I'll figure it out outside. I just know myself. But, hopefully, we can figure out a deal that keeps all the parties that have been involved over the years involved."

Blum has been attached to the project since 2017 and, given Blumhouse's track record in the genre space, it would benefit both the studio and the character to have such strong support from the producer. Last year, though, a reboot of Red Sonja was developed with a more independent approach by Millennium Films, proving that a beloved comics figure could be brought to life outside the traditional studio system.

Stay tuned for updates on the planned Spawn reboot, which is currently expected to be released in 2025.

