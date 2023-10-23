Spawn Producer Jason Blum Says Reboot Is Edgy

As has been teased by Todd McFarlane for years, Blumhouse's upcoming Spawn reboot is going to be for mature audiences only. In fact, Jason Blum himself says the film will put the Blumhouse touch on popular superhero movies as the studio feverishly works to get the film into production.

"I'm going to bring the Blumhouse edge. It's going to be edgy and original as compared to other superhero movies. It's gonna definitely feel like the Blumhouse version of a superhero movie," Blum told ScreenRant while at NYCC earlier this month.

McFarlane told us this year he thought the movie was somewhere between traditional horror fare and Prime Video's adult-oriented The Boys.

"I think in between [The Boys and a traditional horror movie]. We've got a different group of people on board, and they might not be as darkly bent as I am," McFarlane told ComicBook.com back in July. "If you ask me, I'd make it ugly, dark, make children cry. But the play we're trying for, and we'll see whether it works, and we'll know by the end of this year -- we're taking a pretty big moonshot of what we think we can pull off in Hollywood. If we can pull it off, it will be a big deal, financially, and once you get into those conversations, they're going to want to do it in a way that they can then get their money back."

McFarlane was once set as both writer and director of the Jamie Foxx vehicle, though he's now left both of those positions behind in order to get the movie made.

"My original plan has gotten tripped up a bit," McFarlane told us. "You deal with a lot, given Hollywood. None of that should be surprising. But, you start bringing on A-list people. And we're bringing on A-list people. Not just one, but multiple A-list people. And, it's going to continue to grow... What they're not going to want is to do a cheap, low-budget movie with all of these big-name people on it. That's not why they're signing up. They're not looking for a big extravaganza. But, they're also not looking for an 8 million dollar horror movie budget."

Spawn has yet to set a release date.

What other Spawn Universe characters would you like to see in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!