McG Wants to Direct a DC or Spawn Movie (Exclusive)

McG, the filmmaker behind Charlie's Angels and a key creative voice on shows like Chuck and Supernatural, is open to the idea of making a superhero movie, and has his eye on a handful of particular characters. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his new movie Family Switch, the director said he hasn't been turned off by some of the missed connections he has had with the superhero genre in the past, and still considers himself a big fan who would love a shot at some of the characters he likes -- including Todd McFarlane's Spawn, although it's not clear whether Jason Blum is still committed to McFarlane directing that movie himself.

McG was famously one of the filmmakers in the mix to direct Superman Returns, which ultimately went to Bryan Singer. He was also on the shortlist for the aborted Justice League movie that Mad Max creator George Miller almost made.

"I am excited about what James Gunn is doing out there now with the DC Universe...but I don't know. I'm very good friends with Zac Levi, I was excited about that character for a while there. I think Momoa's doing a good job with Aquaman. I think Marvel continues to be exciting; [Kevin] Feige is the best in the business. But I also like some deeper cuts, and like you said, I'm a big Todd McFarlane fan. So I'm wide open to it, but we'll see. Again, I would want the full-throated support oft eh fandom. But I mean, we had success with Supernatural, a lot of very specific fans put their enthusiasm into that, that show ran for a long time and got a lot of people excited. So I've had success in that space and I've had disappointment in that space. I'd love to try it again, and I have my eye on several characters."

In Family Switch, when a family switches bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment, their hilarious journey to find their way back to normal will bring them closer together than they ever thought possible. The film also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, and Pete Holmes.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.

