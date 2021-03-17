Speed Finally Getting a 4K Release

✖

One of the most thrilling rides in Hollywood history is finally making its way to 4K. On Wednesday, Disney announced that Speed, the Jan de Bont action thriller starring Keanu Reeves, is being re-released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time later this year. "Ultimate Collector's Edition" will make its debut on May 4th.

The new edition of Speed comes with a 4K Ultra HD disc as well as a Blu-ray and digital code. In addition to the standard release, there will also be a limited-edition steelbook available at Best Buy.

(Photo: 20th Century Home Entertainment)

At the time of writing this article, preorders for the Speed 4K steelbook aren't yet live at Best Buy, but they will likely be going up sooner rather than later. You can check this link periodically for the steelbook preorders to become available.

Speed stars Reeves as a SWAT specialist in Los Angeles, tasked disarming a bomb on a bus that will explode if the speed of the vehicle drops below 50 miles per hour. Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper co-star.

You can take a look at the full list of special features for the Speed re-release below, followed by the film's synopsis.

Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont

Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon

Action Sequences

Bus Jump Metrorail Crash

Inside Speed

On Location Stunts Visual Effects HBO First Look: The Making of Speed

Extended Scenes

Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck Payne Lives/Cops Party Annie’s Job After Helen’s Death Ray’s Crime Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version

Speed Music Video by Billy Idol

"Keanu Reeves stars as an L.A.P.D. SWAT team specialist who is sent to diffuse a bomb that a revenge-driven extortionist (Dennis Hopper) has planted on a city bus. But until he does, one of the passengers (Sandra Bullock) must keep the bus speeding through the streets of Los Angeles at more than 50 miles per hour – or the bomb will explode. A high-octane chase of suspense, nonstop action and surprise twists, Speed is a joyride sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!"

While the Speed 4K collector's edition doesn't come out until May 4th, the film is currently available to stream on HBO Max.