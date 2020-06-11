Spider-Man 3: Marisa Tomei Reveals Hope For Direction Of Aunt May Role

✖

Aunt May has been a key part in Spider-Man's journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the character has always been a Peter Parker throughout nearly all of his stories. Going forward into the third Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland playing the titular Marvel hero and Marisa Tomei reprising the role of Aunt May, the actress has opened up about what she hopes to see from her character this time around. No, she's not hoping for her to suit up in the vein of Pepper Potts or go after Mysterio for revealing her nephew's secret identity to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She just wants to see Aunt May keep helping people.

"Well, I've had her - [director] Jon Watts and I always talked about her being a community organizer," Tomei told ScreenRant. "And hopefully that track will expand and be part of this one, as well."

As it stands, Tomei's Aunt May might have a hard time getting in contact with Peter Parker for the third Spider-Man film which is currently slated for November of 2021. Spider-Man's true identity having been revealed will inevitably set a roster of villains on the hunt for him as his work stopping criminals ranging from bike thieves to Avengers level threats through the years might be about to catch up with him. Those he cares for most might be in the most danger, so the community organizing may be put on hold for the time being. If the movie follows the story of the Spider-Man PS4 game, Aunt May better really be on the look out.

Only time will tell, as Spider-Man 3 should be gearing up for production later this year. I

"I'm not too sure," Holland said about when he'll shoot Spider-Man 3. "I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm not clear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens."

