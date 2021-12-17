Spider-Man 3 Casting Call Spoils Courtroom Scene

✖

With each passing day, it looks more and more likely the Man Without Fear will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later. In one example, a recent casting call for "The November Project" is looking for extras to play various courtroom-related roles. Shared to the Facebook page of a popular casting agent around Atlanta, the project — which is one of Spider-Man 3's working titles — is looking for "males & females, ages 20-60s, to portray a courtroom stenographer, videographer, and attorney."

After a massive fan-led campaign to #SaveDaredevil, rumors surfaced late last year suggesting Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man 3. As fans know, Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Spidey (Tom Holland) on the run, leading most to believe he'd need the use of attorney at one point or another.

New casting for #Spiderman3 - Stenographer

- Attorneys

(both Males and Females, ageing from 20-60) pic.twitter.com/nOZeVtjTTY — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideyupdated) February 23, 2021

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis then reported last month that Cox had already finished filming his scenes on the project on sound stages in and around Atlanta. We've yet to get so much as a name for the Spidey threequel, with plot details being kept very close to the vest.

With other reports pointing to the inclusion of former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it's reasonable to believe some live-action adaptation of the classic Spider-Verse story could be underway. Holland himself previously called the flick the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it," Holland said. "And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little sh-t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters December 17th.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Spidey 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!