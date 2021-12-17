Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Casts Detective Character

✖

Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 has cast Succession actor Arian Moayed as an unnamed detective, according to a new report. The Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer joins a cast that includes returning Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei, as well as Holland's two-time Avengers co-star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) will reportedly reprise their respective roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro in the still-untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, which puts Holland's Peter Parker in jeopardy after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) publicly exposed his secret identity.

Moayed's role was first revealed by Murphy's Multiverse, who reports Moayed has already filmed scenes as a detective. The Spider-Man sequel, which Marvel Studios refers to internally as Homecoming 3, has been filming since October.

(Photo: Getty / Walter McBride)

Moayed appeared as Stewy Hosseini, an investor, in more than a dozen episodes of HBO series Succession and received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Muse in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. Moayed's television credits include roles in Madam Secretary, Mr. Mercedes, and Inventing Anna, and film roles in Rosewater, Rock the Kasbah, and the upcoming Songs for a Sloth.

Holland recently denied rumors former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will swing into the MCU in Homecoming 3, telling Esquire, "No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

After the British actor told Variety fans would be "chuffed" (pleased) with the way "we kick it off in the third one" after the identity reveal that ended Far From Home, Holland called Homecoming 3 "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it," Holland said. "And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little sh-t who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

The Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel swings into theaters on December 17.