Marvel's Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Unite in New Fanart

Spider-Man 3 seems to be adding anyone and everyone who has ever been a part of a Spider-Man movie to its cast, if the online rumors are to be believed. However, the most exciting bit of rumor mill speculation is that Tom Holland will be joined by original Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise's Andrew Garfield as a live-action Spider-Verse of sorts begins to develop. The rumors and reports have sent Marvel fans into a tizzy on social media but there has been no official comment from the studio, actors, or filmmakers just yet but that's not stopping the awesome fan art factories.

As the rumors go, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is expected to not only see Maguire and Garfield reprise roles from previous Spider-Man franchises. Alfred Molina is slated to play Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx is going to be back as Electro. "Anything is possible," Foxx told ComicBook.com in November. Less firm rumors include Kirsten Dunst reprising Mary Jane Watson and Charlie Cox playing his Daredevil from the Netflix shows.

As we await confirmations and a first look at Spider-Man 3, the exciting fan art below is enough to get any Spider-Man fan fired up over the possibility of seeing multiple Spider-Man characters from different cinematic universe collide. The art is by Israel J. Soteldo.

The portal from Doctor Strange behind the trio is a nice touch.

Spider-Man 3 returns Holland to the titular role, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Jon Watts returns to direct after satisfying critics and fans with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Watts will go on from Spider-Man 3 to direct a Fantastic Four movie for Marve. Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is also slated to appear in the film for a crossover, fueling questions about the multiverse being blown open in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following WandaVision and ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is unknown whether or not Michael Keaton will return to his role as Vulture for the first time since Homecoming.

Spider-Man 3 is schedule to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.