Spider-Man Meets Deadpool In Epic Leaving Home Fan Poster

If you think back to last year, unfounded rumors circulated aplenty suggesting Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) would make his much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut at some point during Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. Even though that's likely not the case, fan artist have run wild with it — including the internet's favorite mockup artist, the always grand BossLogic. In a piece released by the artist, BossLogic has released a piece he calls Spider-Man: Leaving Home, playing off the "Home-based" titles we've gotten in the past.

The Leaving Home poster features Tom Holland's Peter Parker leaving, well...home as he travels down the highway out of New York. Throwing in one of Peter Quill's Awesome Mixtapes, he passes Reynolds' Deadpool on the side of the road, seen trying to hitch a ride. You can see the hilarious new fan art below.

Despite Holland himself saying the script to the film is "insane," we still don't know all too much about it. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige previously reminded fans the threequel will be the first time we've seen Parker completely out from under the shadow of one Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in an interview last July. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

At one point scheduled for next July, the ongoing coronavirus-caused Hollywood shutdown has forced the film to be bumped back to November, taking the date once occupied by Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man 3 is now set to hit theaters November 5, 2021.

Who would you like to see as the villain for the third Spider-Man outing in the MCU? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments sections. You can also join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

