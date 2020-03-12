Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Story is “Insane” According to Tom Holland

Marvel’s Spider-Man star Tom Holland is just coming down the final stretch of promoting his new Disney-Pixar film Onward, but he’s already hyping fans up for the upcoming Spider-Man 3. In a new interview, Holland shares just how excited he is to shoot the third installment of the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man movie series, while also teasing that the script Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home scribes is nothing less than “insane.” That’s not a surprise, given that Far From Home ended with Spider-Man’s secret identity as Peter Parker being exposed to the world by new villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). How it seems nowhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is safe for Spider-Man.

Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Tom Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: “I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for that “insane” script? Well this isn’t the first time that Tom Holland has described the next Spider-Man film with such big talk. When the Spider-Man 3 creative pitched the new story to Sony, Holland teased that it was “something very special… something very different,” and that it would be “bigger and better” than other installments.”

In the context of the MCU, and where Far From Home left off, it would be easy to see Spider-Man 3’s story revolving around an all-out hunt for Spider-Man (by Kraven the Hunter?), with Peter Parker hounded by enemies, pursued by law enforcement, and even trying to find Marvel superhero allies wherever he can.

However, while that would definitely be a massive scope for a Spider-Man movie (and fitting conclusion to Spider-Man’s MCU story), it would also make it hard for the film to seem like a Spider-Man story, rather than a Marvel movie that happened to feature Spider-Man. That would go against the promise that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made, when he assured fans that Spider-Man 3 would be very much a Peter Parker-focused storyline:

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a July interview when asked how the franchise moves forward following Far From Home‘s mid-credits shocker. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier August 20th, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision on December 20th, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.