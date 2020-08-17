Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Imagines Justice League’s Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter

✖

Spider-Man 3 fan art imagines Justice League star Jason Momoa as Kraven the Hunter, the Spidey supervillain long rumored to be on the hunt for Tom Holland's wall-crawler in the Marvel Studios and Sony sequel. The new piece from fan-favorite illustrator and concept artist Jackson Caspersz turns the Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman actor into Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian-born game hunter and mercenary who often preys on Spider-Man as a member of the Sinister Six. Caspersz previously depicted Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman as the character after recent reports claimed Sony wants a "Kinnaman-type actor" for an unspecified role in the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

A frequent fan-cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Kraven, the six-foot-four, 41-year-old Momoa was Holland's pick for the role when MTV asked the Spider-Man: Homecoming star about the character's rogues' gallery in a 2017 interview.

"Kraven is one of my favorites for a cameo," Holland said at the time. "I always wanted [Momoa] to play Kraven, but he's now DC. I thought that would be super cool."

After pitting Spider-Man against the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and then Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), returning Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts indicated he hoped to use Kraven in Spider-Man 3. "I would love Kraven," he told Uproxx in 2019. "It's just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?"

In that same interview, Watts said he's drawn to Spider-foes that have so far gone unused on the big screen. Far From Home involved two classic Marvel Comics villains, Hydro-Man and Molten Man, by presenting them as high-tech holograms masterminded by Mysterio.

"I always just try to start with, what haven't we seen before? And there are so many Spider-Man villains," Watts said. "I mean, the fact that I got to, in a way, bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, I get a kick out of that, even if they are fake."

"But, no, I don't know who's next," he said at the time. "I always like to think about it in terms of what's going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that's going to be the next trick."

Previously set for July 16, 2021, and then November 5 of that year due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is now scheduled to open December 17, 2021.

