What Joel Kinnaman Could Look Like As Spider-Man Villain Kraven The Hunter

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has been generating a lot of juicy rumors lately, including that the title will be Spider-Man: Homesick, and that the villains in the film will be none other than Mac Gargan/Scorpion and Kraven The Hunter. The latter has been especially interesting to hear, as Kraven has been rumored for both Spider-Man 3 and his own spinoff film, which is already in the works. Recently, we heard that Marvel Studios may be using The Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman as the model for who should play Kraven - so concept artist Jackson Caspersz has created a vision of what Joel Kinnaman's Kraven could look like!

"Rumor is, Marvel Studios wants a Joel Kinnaman type for a role in the upcoming Spider-man movie. I think he could look pretty dope as Kraven. What do you guys think?" - Jackson Caspersz

As you can clearly see, Caspersz took inspiration from Joel Kinnaman's look and swagger and Rick Flag, in DC's Suicide Squad. It's a role that Kinnaman will be returning to in James Gunn's upcoming reboot film, The Suicide Squad, which could ironically be the biggest impediment to Kinnaman joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kraven.

In terms of aesthetics: this artwork of Kinnaman as Kraven actually does convey the image that most fans speculate we'll see in a live-action movie. That would be a spin on modern big-game hunters, the type that outfits themselves with military-grade weapons and gadgets, in order to take down some deadly prey. With Kraven presumably hunting the likes of Spider-Man, a lion mane vest and tribal spear (like in the comics) won't be enough.

Kraven the Hunter has had a growing chorus of rumors behind him in the last year or so. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts started teasing the possibility of Kraven showing up in Spider-Man 3 back when the Homecoming sequel hit theaters last year: “Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?"

The appeal of Kraven is an anti-hero character who can crossover into many different corners of a Marvel and/or Spider-Man movie universe, depending on who his quarry is that day.

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

