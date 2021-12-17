Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland's Stunt Double Reveals Rough Crash While Web Swinging on Set

✖

Every update surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 3 continues to hype up fans, especially as the film's ensemble cast grows and evolves in unexpected ways. With production on the project reportedly beginning in New York City, and franchise star Tom Holland hinting that he'll begin work on the film soon, fans are eager to see what the production has in store. In the meantime, a new social media video from one of Holland's stunt doubles, Greg Townley, is here to give fans a small preview of what to expect. Townley recently shared a video of himself performing a stunt, which involves him swinging, tumbling over a surface, and then ultimately landing in a Spider-Man superhero landing.

View this post on Instagram It’s time to dust off the cobwebs 🕸 A post shared by Greg Townley (@gregtownley) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Granted, the stunt video showcases very little with regards to Spider-Man 3's plot - especially considering how much is still unknown about the film - but it will surely excite Spidey fans either way.

Joining Holland in Spider-Man 3 are Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Jamie Foxx as Electro, a role he previously portrayed in the Amazing Spider-Man series of films.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Jacob Batalon, who portrays Ned Leeds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared with ComicBook.com. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

And of course, Foxx's role in the film has led many to speculate if Spider-Man 3 could ultimately culminate in a live-action Spider-Verse crossover, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield portraying their previous iterations of the web-slinger. Whether or not that will be the case will ultimately remain to be seen.

