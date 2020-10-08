Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Joins Spider-Man 3

:heavy_multiplication_x:

It looks like Spider-Man is getting some serious help in his next live-action adventure, as another one of Peter Parker's mentors is joining the ranks of Spider-Man 3. Doctor Strange, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Benedict Cumberbatch, has been added to the cast of the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, which is set to head into production in the near future. Cumberbatch will take on this film before heading over to the Doctor Strange sequel, which is being directed by Sam Raimi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke the news of Cumberbatch's appearance, Doctor Strange will be acting as a mentor for Spider-Man in the new movie. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame, and Nick Fury revealed to be in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter has been left without a superheroic father figure. Strange is now going to fill that role.

The cast of the third Spider-Man MCU film continues to grow as the October shoot draws near. In addition to the return of key cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori, it was recently revealed that Jamie Foxx would be playing Electro in the film. This was huge news to Marvel fans, as Electro famously played the same character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

It's unclear whether or not Foxx will be playing the same Electro that appeared in that film or a brand new version of the character, but the arrival of Doctor Strange really makes any scenario possible. Strange is currently the key to opening up the Marvel multiverse, allowing different versions of reality to interact with one another.

Following Spider-Man 3, the Scorcerer Supreme will be appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently set to debut on March 25, 2022. Spider-Man 3, which is currently without its patented "Home" title, will be hitting theaters a few months earlier, on December 17, 2021.

Are you looking forward to seeing Doctor Strange team up with Spider-Man in his new movie? Let us know in the comments!