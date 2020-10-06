Spider-Man 3's Jacob Batalon Praises Jamie Foxx Joining Cast as Electro

✖

Actor Jacob Batalon can currently be seen in new episodes of Quibi's 50 States of Fright, but one of his other exciting projects on the horizon is the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, which just enlisted Jamie Foxx to return to the franchise as Electro. Audiences aren't the only ones thrilled by this news, as Batalon recently detailed how excited he was to collaborate with the actor, given that he has been such a fan of his films over the years. He also noted that, as if being in Spider-Man movies wasn't exciting enough, it has earned him the opportunity to meet and collaborate with some of his biggest acting idols.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Batalon shared with ComicBook.com. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Foxx previously appeared as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he faced off against Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, with his recruitment into the upcoming film leading audiences to think the Marvel Cinematic Universe film could embrace the concept of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to bring together a number of different live-action Marvel universes for a dimension-spanning adventure.

While the new Spider-Man film might be a ways away, audiences can see Batalon in a much more frightening experience thanks to Quibi's 50 States of Fright.

50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

In Batalon's episodes, which focus on the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, when a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone.

Interestingly, 50 States of Fright was developed by Sam Raimi, who directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and is set to return to Marvel with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can see Batalon in 50 States of Fright now on Quibi and see him in the new Spider-Man on December 17, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!