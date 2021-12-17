Spider-Man 3: Jacob Batalon Reveals Shocked Reaction After Reading the Script

✖

Production on Spider-Man 3 is now underway as the film's cast has descended upon Atlanta for the beginning of principal photography. A few days after Tom Holland revealed he was sitting down to read the script for this first time, his co-star Jacob Batalon shared his initial reaction to reading through the script — and his reaction will probably excite fans looking forward to the sequel.

Batalon uploaded a video of himself reading the script to his Instagram stories (don't worry, he just filmed in his face, so now spoilers are to be had) and the reading of the script left him speechless. As he finished reading, he was only able to muster an excited "No!" as he covered his mouth in excitement. Check the actor's reaction out for yourself below.

Though we've yet to hear much about the plot of Spider-Man 3, we do know Batalon and Holland are both returning to the property as is Zendaya. Furthermore, Jamie Foxx has been cast to play Electro, though it's unclear if it's going to be the same version of the character that showed up in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or if it will be a new iteration.

When we spoke with Batalon earlier this month, he raved about getting to act alongside Foxx in the feature. "I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," the Spider-Man star told ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.

Who do you think the primary antagonist is in Spider-Man 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!