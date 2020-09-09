Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Misses the Days of Homecoming

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to be released in December of next year, but production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While rumors about the film have floated around, the only thing we know for sure is that this will be the last standalone Spider-Man movie set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While schedules continue to be up in the air, some of the film's cast have been reminiscing about their time on the first two movies and sending love to each other on social media. In July, Tom Holland wrote an adorable Instagram post asking his onscreen best friend, Jacob Batalon, to call him. Now, Batalon has taken to the social media site to share some throwback photos from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I miss 2016-2017 us😭😭😭," Batalon wrote. You can check out the cast photos he shared below:

View this post on Instagram I miss 2016-2017 us😭😭😭 A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

Though virtually nothing is known about the movie, many were hoping Holland's Peter Parker would call up the services of one Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he's sure to need some legal help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

According to an agreement revealed between Marvel Studios and Sony in 2019, Holland's Spider-Man will be featured in one more MCU-canon solo film and can appear in another Marvel Studios movie which is not a Spider-Man title.

What are you hoping to see in the next Spider-Man movie? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021. For now, Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.