Do the Live-Action Spider-Men Cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? (Exclusive)

There are too many Spider-People to count in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — but don't count out Tom Holland's Peter 1, Tobey Maguire's Peter 2, and Andrew Garfield's Peter 3. The trio of live-action big-screen Spider-Men swung into the multiverse in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Maguire and Garfield's web-slingers returning to their respective universes. In the upcoming sequel to 2018's animated Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) join forces with the Spider Society — Spider-Man 2099's (Oscar Isaac) elite team of Spider-heroes from across the Spider-Verse — to prevent the collapse of the multiverse.

It's something that nearly happened in No Way Home, an event that is acknowledged in Across the Spider-Verse. And with teasers for the animated movie making a pit stop in Sony's live-action Spider-Man Universe, could there be a No Way Home reunion in the Spider-Verse sequel?

"We have not thought about anything other than finishing this film and making it the most crazy, awesome film that it can be," Joaquim Dos Santos, who co-directed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, told ComicBook's Aaron Perine when asked about appearances by the live-action Spider-Men. "There's plenty of nods all over the place. There's plenty of rabbit holes that everyone will be able to run down."

"Anything is possible in the Spider-Verse," added Powers. "That's the most we can say. This film isn't even out yet, and there's a lot to unpack in this movie."

Powers noted that Across the Spider-Verse is part one of a two-parter, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Man slated to swing into theaters on March 29th, 2024.

"I think people need to really take the time to unpack what we've done here, and be comforted by the fact that there is another one coming," Powers said. "Anything is possible. Without spoiling it, I think there were a lot of surprises in [Across the Spider-Verse] that no one saw coming, and we want to continue doing that. That's definitely going to continue."

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens only in theaters June 2nd.