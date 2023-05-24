Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: How Metro Boomin Got Recruited for the Soundtrack (Exclusive)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's directors shared how they recruited Metro Boomin aboard the project. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine had the chance to sit down with Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers to discuss the highly-anticipated soundtrack. The last Miles Morales adventure's soundtrack was a massive moment for fans on social media. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actually inspired Metro to meet that challenge head on while working with composer Daniel Pemberton on the sequel.

"I remember the day we brought Metro in, with the idea of executive producing," Powers began. "We showed him a couple of the scenes from the film. And we actually showed him the scene with Miles at the barbecue, getting grounded, going to his room. That was kind of what we showed him. You know, Metro started talking about his family. That really drew him into this!"

"What's exciting about having an artist like that, who's just like one of the most incredible producers," the director continued. "He works with such a variety of different artists. Like, I'll be perfectly honest, I'm of a certain age where my musical tastes lean more into more of what will be qualified as "old-school hip-hop. And for me, the first Spider-Verse soundtrack, one of the things that was so cool about it. Not, just with 'Sunflower,' but with a lot of that was them reaching out and getting this younger generation."

Making Music For A New Generation of Spider-Man Fans

"This younger, exciting generation of artists who bring a different kind of emotion into their work. And Metro, what's great is that he's connected to the old, the current, and the new, and future at the same time," Powers added. "You know, I'm a huge James Blake fan. Metro brings in James Blake. The song 'Hummingbird…' I love the soundtrack like that. It's funny, because we don't actually have our physical copies of the soundtrack yet. But, I've already got earworms because they haven't been printed up. But, I've got these earworms where I just play the scenes from the movie again and again in the background."

The filmmaker recalled, "Metro said something really cool. Which is that, he felt inspired to do a great album from the film that he saw. You know? That's like the most flattering thing that a person could have said. But, I can't wait for people to hear the whole album when it drops. Right through to the end credits, I was just like: This is great."

