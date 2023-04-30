There's Too Many Spideys to Count in New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teaser

How many Spider-people are in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? There may be too many to count. Sony Pictures Animation swings back into the Marvel multiverse in the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, where Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) saved his dimension with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-People from across the Spider-Verse. One year later, Gwen is part of the Spider Society, an elite team of Spider-People with the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), who leads them on a high-stakes mission: prevent the multiverse from collapsing.

A new teaser, which you can watch below, tries — and fails — to count all the Spideys in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), and fan-favorite Spider-Men from PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man video game, the Spider-Man Unlimited and Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, and many, many more.

"It's been more than a year after the events of the first movie. Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero," Moore said when introducing 14 minutes of new footage at Sony's CinemaCon. "In [Into the Spider-Verse], he learned that anyone can wear the mask. In this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."

Gwen, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, is "such an important part of Miles' story, but she has her own journey, as well," added Steinfeld. Similarly, Gwen's counterpart is the Drew Spider-Woman, who has "attitude and takes no prisoners," said Rae. "She's no-nonsense. Unlike [Miles and Gwen], she's not living a double life."

The official logline: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.