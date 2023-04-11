Spider-Punk Actor Daniel Kaluuya Breaks Silence on Joining Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In 2018, Sony Animation introduced the concept of the Spider-Verse to the big screen with the Oscar-winning Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This summer, the journey of Miles Morales goes deeper into the unknown with the highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and there are going to be a lot more Spider-People involved in the story this time around. Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman are among the the new additions to the franchise in Across the Spider-Verse, as is the widely popular Spider-Punk, who is being voiced by Get Out star and Black Panther alum Daniel Kaluuya.

Spider-Punk, aka Hobbie Brown, is a British Spider-Man character known for his mohawk and plaid flair. He's from Camden, the borough in London, just like Kaluuya. This offered the actor the opportunity to really play with his roots and make the character authentic.

"I was gassed," Kaluuya told Empire. "I turned to [Phil] Lord, [Chris] Miller, and Kemp [Powers] and said, 'Thank you for letting me be a part of it, because this is cool as f--k.' I'm a voice in Spider-Verse with a wicked character that sounds exactly like me, from where I'm from. Come on! You go to the younger people in your family and flex, 'I'm getting on, but don't forget!'"

This makes Kaluuya and Spider-Punk a perfect match, combining real world history with a popular, if underutilized comic book character.

"I'm Camden born and bred, and this character is from Camden, which is very much associated with the punk movement, so I think they wanted to lean into what they have for free with me," the actor said. "I felt really respected."

Kaluuya is one of quite a few new stars joining the Spider-Verse this time around. Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Jorma Taccone, and Jason Schwartzman are also coming into the franchise with Across the Spider-Verse. Into the Spider-Verse's leading trio of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson will be reprising their roles, as will Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is being directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

The second chapter of the Spider-Verse saga hits theaters on June 2nd.