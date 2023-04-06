Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Breaks Viewership Records

Fans have been waiting too long for a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The innovative 2018 film not only changed the superhero genre, but it altered how the entire industry approached the animation medium. Nearly five years after the Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse debuted, a sequel is finally on the way. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is arriving in just a couple of months and the numbers behind the recently released trailer will tell you exactly how excited people are to see the sequel.

According to Deadline, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has broken multiple records since it was released. The trailer is the most-viewed trailer in the Spider-Verse franchise, the most-viewed superhero movie trailer of the summer, and the most-viewed second trailer for any recent Marvel movie in its first 24 hours.

In a 24-hour period, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been viewed for a total of 148.6 million times. That's enough to soar past both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (116.9 million) and The Flash (81.6 million).

Spider-Verse Short Film on the Way

In addition to a second Spider-Verse movie, there is also a short film on the way, which was brought to life through a program at Sony called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The new short is called The Spider Within. LENS creators Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg are overseeing and producing the project.

"We feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to give shape to the inaugural launch of the LENS program," Kouyate and Schulenburg said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers – Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko – has paid off. They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership – Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin – who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2nd.