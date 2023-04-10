Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Figure Wave Is On Sale Now

Following a huge wave of Funko Pops, Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for their collection of Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The new film is entitled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it's a toy-makers dream with numerous Spider-Man variants providing inspiration for action figure releases. Details about the figures can be found below, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. This article will be updated with additional links when they become available.

With the exception of the deluxe Cyborg Spider-Woman figure, all of the releases in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 6-inch scale lineup include retro-style cardbacks and accessories. Note that there is no Build-A-Figure for this wave. You can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery below.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Has Tom Holland Commented on the Spider-Verse Movies?

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

As for Holland's Super-Man future, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.