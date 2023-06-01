Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fan Art Mashes Up The Weeknd and Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will finally be released into theaters this weekend after years and years of waiting. Sony Pictures Animation is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle once again with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, and the reactions to the film may hint at good things to come. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will take Miles Morales on yet another multiverse adventure, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what happens in the film. One artist is so excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that he created a cool mashup that has Miles Morales and The Weeknd's worlds collide. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new design that recreates The Weeknd's After Hours album cover with Miles Morales.

You can check out the fan art below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Composer On Sequel's Score

Composer Daniel Pemberton also had the chance to chat with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, and he revealed that he wants to "rewrite the rules" of superhero movies.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton told us. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge Praise Spider-Verse Sequel's Representation

"So for me, one of the grandest things that it does is it normalizes seeing us in places where people have to accept us without question, right? 'Oh why are your there? And do we have to explain our way?' No, it just is what it is, right? That's the, to a degree in terms of representation, equity that we're also looking for culturally is just to walk in a space without having to explain why we're there or who we are just accept that it's normal," Hodge told us while on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. "So, I love to see that because when you see little black and brown kids and they're looking at that and for them that's what they're gonna grow up with. They're not gonna know anything different. So, this might be a little bit further down the line but we're talking about changing the mindset of a generation, the next generation and they're gonna treat how they see themselves differently than how we treat ourselves. And they're gonna do it in a more progressive way. So, it means a lot."

