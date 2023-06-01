Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Aldis Hodge Praises Representation in Marvel Sequel

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel to their Academy Award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this week and is premiering the film tonight. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will continue the story of Mile Morales (Shamiek Moore) and begin his adventure across the multiverse. From everything we've seen from the trailer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may up the ante as well as make a big splash at the box office. Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) is attending the premiere tonight, where he got the chance to speak with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, and he praised the representation in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

"So for me, one of the grandest things that it does is it normalizes seeing us in places where people have to accept us without question, right? 'Oh why are your there? And do we have to explain our way?' No, it just is what it is, right? That's the, to a degree in terms of representation, equity that we're also looking for culturally is just to walk in a space without having to explain why we're there or who we are just accept that it's normal," Hodge said. "So, I love to see that because when you see little black and brown kids and they're looking at that and for them that's what they're gonna grow up with. They're not gonna know anything different. So, this might be a little bit further down the line but we're talking about changing the mindset of a generation, the next generation and they're gonna treat how they see themselves differently than how we treat ourselves. And they're gonna do it in a more progressive way. So, it means a lot."

Aldis Hodge is Ready to return as DC Studios' Hawkman

During the same interview, Hodge revealed that he's ready to return as Hawkman in some shape or form, but it seems as if James Gunn hasn't reached out as yet.

"I ain't got the James Gunn yet. I ain't got the James yet, but you know, we'll see," Hodge said. "I mean, if they get back around to it, I'm ready, James."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

