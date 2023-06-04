Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Opens to $209 Million Worldwide

Winning the weekend at the box office was always expected for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but few expected the long-awaited sequel to be as successful out of the gate as it was over the past couple of days. Sony Pictures Animation's Marvel sequel has been an enormous hit in its opening weekend, delivering the second-best domestic debut of the year so far. In addition to its strong domestic weekend, Across the Spider-Verse was also a major winner in international markets.

According to a report from Deadline, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has earned an enormous $208.6 million at the global box office this weekend. A little over $88 million of that total comes from overseas markets. Across the Spider-Verse has opened in a total of 59 markets, with both Japan and Korea set to follow later in the month.

Here in North America, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned $120.5 million, a 50% increase on its $80 million projections. For a movie that only cost $100 million to produce, Sony's latest Spider-Flick is already looking like one of the biggest winners of 2023. It'll be interesting to see how the film holds over the next couple of weeks, especially after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had such great week-to-week numbers last month.

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

