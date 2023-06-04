Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

2. The Little Mermaid (Photo: Disney) Week Two

Weekend: $40.6 million

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land. Rob Marshall directed The Little Mermaid from a screenplay by David Magee, adapting Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which was based on the 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

3. The Boogeyman (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Opening Weekend

Total: $12.3 million High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer, are still reeling from the recent death of their mother. They're not getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who's dealing with his own intense pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. Rob Savage directed The Boogeyman from a screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman, based on the 1973 short story by Stephen King. The movie stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, and David Dastmalchian.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Five

Weekend: $10.2 million

$10.2 million Total: $322.7 million

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, capping off his trilogy of space-based Marvel Studios films. The movie star Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

5. Fast X Week Three

Weekend: $9.2 million

$9.2 million Total: $128.4 million

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom's world and destroy everything -- and everyone -- he loves. Louis Leterrier directed Fast X from a story by Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, and Zach Dean. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Photo: Nintendo, Universal) Week Nine

Weekend: $3.35 million



$3.35 million Total: $566.2 million With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

7. About My Father (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Total: $8.8 million Encouraged by his fiancee, a man and his father spend the weekend with her wealthy and exceedingly eccentric family. The gathering soon develops into a culture clash, allowing father and son to discover the true meaning of family. Laura Terruso directed About My Father from a screenplay by Sebastian Maniscalco and Austen Earl. It stars Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall.

8. The Machine Week Two

Weekend: $1.75 million

$1.75 million Total: $8.7 million The past comes back to haunt Bert Kreischer when a murderous mobster tries to kidnap him to atone for his crimes. With help from his estranged father, Bert must retrace the steps of his younger self as a sociopathic crime family goes to war. Peter Atencio directed The Machine, inspired by the 2016 stand-up routine by Bert Kreischer, who stars in the film as a functional version of himself. The movie also stars Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Jessica Gabor.

9. SUGA-Agust D Tour 'D-Day' in Japan: Live Viewing (Photo: Fathom Events) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.24 million To enjoy D-DAY with as many ARMY as possible, we will be holding the SUGA | Agust D TOUR "D-DAY" in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING. Watch SUGA | Agust D TOUR "D-DAY" in JAPAN in theaters nationwide!