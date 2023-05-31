Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Eyeing $80 Million Opening Weekend

The hype for Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is very real. When the movie's predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, arrived in theaters back in 2018, audiences weren't exactly sure what to expect. That film only went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and become one of the most beloved superhero movies in history. That excitement has only grown over the last five years and fans are more than ready to see what Across the Spider-Verse has to offer.

Sony's new Miles Morales adventure is preparing for a big opening weekend at the box office in a few days. According to Variety, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is tracking for a domestic debut around $80 million over the course of the weekend. While that may not be the biggest opening weekend of the year, it is a massive win for Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise, which has a third film on the way next year.

At $80 million, Across the Spider-Verse will more than double the opening weekend haul of Into the Spider-Verse, which delivered $37.5 million in its first frame. It's also a big win when you consider the budget for Across the Spider-Verse is around $100 million. The second Spider-Verse movie is poised to be yet another hit for the franchise.

Across the Spider-Verse will have no trouble winning the weekend, though a good second performance from The Little Mermaid could eat into Sony's big debut.

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Will you be heading out to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this weekend? Let us know in the comments!