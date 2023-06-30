Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Originally Had a Wario-Style Name for Evil Miles

Sony Pictures Animation has finally released the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters, and it's another massive hit. All of the reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been mostly positive, and it has been having its way at the box office, doing more than the first film in its opening weekend. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings audiences back into the world of Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and it seems that the events of the first film have caused a set of chain reactions that lead into the sequel. One of the major things that happens in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse happens to be a major cliffhanger that shows our Miles getting trapped in another universe that just happens to house a variant that is actually the Prowler. It turns out that this version of the character was originally going to be called Wiles, which is a fun play on the Mario and Wario names from the Super Mario Bros. video game universe. Well, at least according to a new tweet from director Kemp Powers, which you can check out below.

"A 2020 movement test of Miles G. (boards by the amazing @wyntonred and @SpencerWan and anim by @NickTyson) explores how he would've been trained by his Uncle Aaron (the original Prowler) before the events of the film," Powers wrote on Twitter. "We called the character "Wiles" back then."

I’m so glad Kemp tweeted this b/c this always cracked me up- before he was Miles G, he was “Wiles”!

Just like Mario and Wario. https://t.co/23ROjFPOn2 — Kat Tsai (@Chuwenjie) June 30, 2023

What happens in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is exclusively in theaters now!

