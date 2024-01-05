Spider-Man: Jake Johnson Shares the One Condition for Bringing Peter B. Parker to Live-Action (Exclusive)

Thanks in large part to Spider-Man: No Way Home and then enforced by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finding clever ways of using the idea of multiple universes to bring together a variety of versions of beloved heroes. Over in animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have similarly explored this idea, but Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson isn't entirely interested in seeing his hero make the jump into the realm of live-action. That is, unless Spider-Verse filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller endorsed the opportunity. Fans can see Johnson next in Self Reliance, which he wrote, directed, and stars in, when it premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th.

In support of Self Reliance, when asked by ComicBook.com about his interest in ever bringing his character to life outside of animation, Johnson confessed, "I really love how it is. I think the animation is great. I think for me, truthfully, it's all about Phil Lord and Chris Miller. If Phil Lord or Chris texted and said, 'We think this is really cool and we would like you to be part of it,' then I'm in. If it's Sony that says they have got a really fun idea and it's a new director who's at a great studio rate, I feel less excited about that. I think that a lot of this stuff is ... There's an element that's just money to make money, and projects just to make money. And then there's a few people who really care, and those people who really care, if it's them, I'm on board for anything."

He continued, "If Phil says, 'Hey, man, you're not going to like this, but we're going to put you in tights in front of a green screen,' but it's him and it's Chris, I'm like, 'The project's going to be so thoughtful and good and mean so much to so many people, and if you think I could help that, f-ck yes, I'm in.' But in terms of me individually having a desire, I don't. I love Peter B. Parker as ... I will say this: I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse, because I feel really attached to that character. And Phil and I will go out, or we'll text a lot, and I'm always pitching on Peter B., and I'm trying to fight to honor him. I want to make sure ... He's funny, but he's our Spider-Man. He means something and we always go back, and he means a lot to me as a character. I love playing him. So anything outside of that, I don't give it much thought."

While Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected for 2025, a Spider-Man 4 doesn't yet have a release date, so it's unknown when, or if, there will be a live-action opportunity for Peter B. Parker.

Self Reliance is a comedy thriller film written, directed by, and starring Jake Johnson in his feature-length directorial debut, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, and Natalie Morales.

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson, New Girl) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Self Reliance is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, while Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty, and Jake Johnson serve as producers and executive producers include Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.

Self Reliance premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 12th. Stay tuned for updates about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

