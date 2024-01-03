Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Returning to IMAX Theaters

Miles Morales is swinging back onto the big screen. Six months after first hitting theaters, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is returning to IMAX screens for a limited engagement beginning January 19. Co-writer and executive producer Christopher Miller — one of the architects of the animated Spider-Verse with his longtime collaborator Phil Lord — announced the news Tuesday on X/Twitter. According to IMAX, the re-release is "digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience": the way that the movie was meant to be seen.

"If you didn't get a chance to catch ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE on the big screen — where you can see the jaw-dropping level of detail & innovation lovingly put into every frame — you've got another chance," Miller wrote.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE on the big screen – where you can see the jaw-dropping level of detail & innovation lovingly put into every frame – you’ve got another chance!

It’s returning to IMAX for a limited release on January 19th. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/UCqeWCCSlv — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) January 3, 2024

The sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse originally opened in theaters and IMAX on June 2, 2023, thwipping up more than $682 million at the global box office to become the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. Its $20 million IMAX opening across 400 domestic screens was the second-best of all time for an animated movie, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $21 million. Across the Spider-Verse had a one-week run in the premium format before Transformers: Rise of the Beasts took over the screens on June 9 and then The Flash on June 16.

"[IMAX moviegoers] can see that it's going to fill their entire eyeballs, it's going to fill their brain. The sound in this thing is absolutely insane," Joaquim Dos Santos, who directed Spider-Verse 2 with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, previously told IMAX: Behind the Frame. "They're going to be ensconced in visuals that they've never experienced before, and you can only do that on IMAX."

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore), Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man, reunites with the Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) of Earth-65 and is then catapulted across the Multiverse as he encounters the Spider Society: a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat in the dimension-hopping Spot (Jason Schwartzman), Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders — including Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), the Spider-Man of 2099, Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) — and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.