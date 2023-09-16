Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Team Have Made Silence Pact on Sequel

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's entire team has a silence pact around the Marvel movie. Games Radar talked to series composer Daniel Pemberton about the next Spider-Verse movie and his lips are sealed. Following that massive cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first question out of most people's mouths was, "what's going to happen to Miles Morales?" It seems like some of the creative team might have an idea, but they're not letting the general public in on the secret. Pemberton explained how hard everyone worked on the sequel. With that kind of accomplishment under their belts, some breathing room before hopping back in is understandable.

"Don't talk about it," Pemberton chuckled with the outlet. "Everyone in this film, there's a sort of pact, no one will talk about the next film because we're all still in recovery from the second one."

As for now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is delayed indefinitely. But, the movie will release at some point. With the writers and actors strikes going on, a 2024 release date seems more improbably by the day. The last movie was an immediate crowd-pleaser. So, fans are willing to be patient to wait until its done. (And to make sure the people making their favorite films are treated fairly.)

What Can You Expect From Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

After the bar was raised in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans are expecting so much in the sequel. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's creative team told ComicBook.com that there will be even more Spider-People in the following movie. Viewers are rightfully excited about all the different Spidey variants on-screen together. However, the directors and producers have been firm about keeping the focus squarely on Miles Morales and his immediate cast of characters when it comes to the emotional heart of this story.

Co-director Justin K. Thompson told us on the red carpet, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

Pushing Boundaries With Spider-Verse

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine caught up with composer Daniel Pemberton at the movie's premiere. The music man had some lofty goals for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Pemberton explained some of the challenges with making something completely new when it comes to superhero movies. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was heralded for a unique soundtrack and its sequel is no different in that regard. People have already begun to wonder what he's got on deck for Part 3.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton explained. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

What do you think will happen in Spider-Verse 3? Let us know in the comments down below!