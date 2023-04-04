New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Arrives Online

Sony is taking Marvel fans back to the Spider-Verse this summer, with the long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales is returning to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, perhaps one of the most anticipated comic book movie sequels in of all time, and fans now have quite a lot of footage to help hold them over until its release.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Animation released the brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This trailer shows off more of the various Spider characters that will be featured in the film, as well as some footage of the returning favorite characters. You can check out the new trailer below!

One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny. 🕷 Miles Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, exclusively in theaters June 2. Watch the new trailer for Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/C0jat0kFtp — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) April 4, 2023

Across the Spider-Verse will see the return of stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson, all of which are reprising their roles from Into the Spider-Verse. Oscar Isaac will be reprising the role of Spider-Man 2099, having first appeared in the post-credits scene from Into the Spider-Verse.

Issa Rae leads the impressive cast of newcomers, taking on the role of Spider-Woman. She's joined by Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Shea Whigham, and Jorma Taccone. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Verse Short Film on the Way

In addition to a second Spider-Verse movie, there is also a short film on the way, which was brought to life through a program at Sony called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The new short is called The Spider Within. LENS creators Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg are overseeing and producing the project.

"We feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to give shape to the inaugural launch of the LENS program," Kouyate and Schulenburg said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers – Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko – has paid off. They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership – Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin – who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.