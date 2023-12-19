Out of the Spider-Verse: Spider-Gwen Moves to Marvel 616

Gwen Stacy, the Ghost-Spider of Earth-65, is swinging out of the Spider-Verse and into the 616 — for good. Marvel Comics announced that new ongoing series Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider from writer Stephanie Phillips (Rogue & Gambit) and artist Chris Campana (Red Goblin) will see Gwen leave her home reality to become a permanent resident of Earth-616, the mainstream Marvel Universe. Since her first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 in 2014, Spider-Gwen (formerly Spider-Woman) has crossed over from Earth-65 to Earth-616, even taking temporary residency in the relaunched Ghost-Spider #1 in 2019. In April 2024, Gwen's move becomes permanent.

"Right after I started working on this new Spider-Gwen ongoing, I saw a little girl on Halloween dressed as Gwen and hitting some cool Spidey poses," Phillips said. "It was kind of a surreal moment to realize that I get to be a part of Gwen's next big chapter, bringing her into the 616 and giving readers stories that make us rethink who Gwen is and what her role is within this new universe. I'm also working on this story with the incredible Chris Campana, a great collaborator and friend, and I truly believe this is one of the most special books I've been a part of."

"Stephanie's writing allows for a ton of artistic freedom, while providing a great framework to work inside of. I was onboard the moment I heard she was attached," Campana added. "Drawing Gwen is surreal. She is such a pivotal part of Spider history. This suit and her character allow for a fun and powerful artistic approach. Gwen feels strong and in control on the page. I'm having a lot of fun."

While the new run won't kick off until April, writer Melissa Flores set the stage for Gwen's migration to the main Marvel Universe in this week's Spider-Gwen: Smash #1. The first issue of the four-part limited series sees Gwen question her place in her home universe, even with the support of her father, George Stacy. Meanwhile, she's helping the Natasha Romanoff of Earth-65 protect pop star Dazzler from a super-powered stalker: her home world's version of the Hulk. Also on the way in March is Flores' Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1, which is set in Gwen's home reality and pits her against the Earth-65 Sinister Six.

"Kicking off with Gwen trapped in the 616 by mysterious otherworldly forces, the young hero's fresh status quo will open the door to exciting new storytelling opportunities as she struggles to adjust in a world that's not her own, and is forced to confront the tragic legacy of 616's own Gwen," reads the synopsis for Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1. "Hitting the ground running as New York's next great super hero, she'll gain both new enemies and new friends, but the secret behind her current circumstance looms large, threatening to shatter her trust with her fellow Spider-Heroes… Welcome to New York! Gwen truly becomes a Ghost-Spider when she moves full time to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago. But why did she leave Earth-65? Why aren't the other spiders supposed to know she's here? Why isn't she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does?"

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 is on sale April 10, 2024, from Marvel Comics.