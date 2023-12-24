Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and more Spider-Verse heroes will be tangled in the Web of Spider-Man. Marvel Comics announced it will preview the next era of Spidey stories in the new Web of Spider-Man #1, laying out upcoming storylines in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Spectacular Spider-Men, the next team-up comic starring Peter and Miles. The new giant-sized one-shot relaunches Web of Spider-Man, which originally ran for more than 100 issues between 1985 and 1995, and the second volume that ran for another 12 issues in 2009.

Featuring a cover by artist Greg Capullo (Batman), Web of Spider-Man #1 includes Spider-stories from current Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, Spider-Men writer Greg Weisman, Spider-Woman (Vol. 8) writer Steve Foxe, and Edge of Spider-Verse (Vol. 4) writer Alex Segura, and artists Ed McGuinness and John Romita Jr. (Amazing Spider-Man), Greg Land (Symbiote Spider-Man), and Salvador Larroca (Uncanny X-Men).

Web of Spider-Man #1 "invites hardcore Spidey fans and new readers into the world of Spider-Man comics with special stories that lay out all that's to come for Marvel's web-swinging icons," per the official synopsis. "Current and future Spidey scribes and artists team up to kickstart their most impactful storylines, spotlight the villains and Spider-Heroes who everyone will be talking about, and introduce the threads that will shake up the Spider-Verse in 2024."

First, after Wells and McGuinness (Amazing Spider-Man #15-#18, #27-#30, #36-#38) pit Spider-Man against Doctor Octopus and the forces of Limbo, the Queen Goblin distilled the sins of Norman Osborn into a spear that struck Spider-Man... bringing out the wall-crawler's darker side and putting him on the hunt for the cloned Kraven the Hunter. In Web of Spider-Man, Wells will spin a new tale of two Goblins with McGuinness and then set up his next arc with Romita after Marvel Gang War wraps up in Amazing Spider-Man #44 in February.

Weisman will lay the groundwork for the second arc of Spectacular Spider-Men, which launches in March and teams Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Miles Warren, a.k.a. the Jackal; Foxe and Land will revisit Spider-Clones Kane and Chasm, a.k.a. Ben Reilly, after the events of Dark Web; and spinning out of animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Segura and Larocca will set up the Spider-Society series.

Web of Spider-Man #1 (2024) is on sale March 27 from Marvel Comics.